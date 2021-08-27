Philadelphia 76ers waive veteran big man Anthony Tolliver

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 76ers have Joel Embiid at center, with Andre Drummond backing him up. That’s going to be most of the center minutes. At the four is Tobias Harris starting, with Mike Scott, Georges Niang, and Paul Reed backing him up. There aren’t a lot of big man minutes to go around.

Which is why the Sixers decided to waive 13-year veteran Anthony Tolliver and his $2.7 million contract, the team announced Friday.

We have waived Anthony Tolliver. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 27, 2021

Tolliver’s non-guaranteed contract for next season was set to become guaranteed at midnight; this was the final day for the 76ers to make the expected move and waive him.

Tolliver played just 99 minutes across 11 games at the end of the campaign for the 76ers last season.

He is a career 37% shooter from three, and while a team may not sign him before training camp, like the Sixers last season there may be a team that is down players or needs help midseason and reaches out to the 36-year-old NBA veteran.

Philadelphia now has 14 guaranteed contracts on its roster for next season.