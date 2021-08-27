PBT Podcast: Talking Siakam, Joshua Primo with agent Todd Ramasar

There were a lot of Pascal Siakam trade rumors flying around this offseason, but was there any substance to them?

Joshua Primo was expected to be selected late in the first round in most mock drafts, but when the actual 2021 NBA Draft rolled around, the Spurs took Primo at No. 12. How did that come about?

I put those questions to the agent for both men, Todd Ramasar, in the latest PBT podcast. First, we talked about sending Primo to the NBA Draft Combine and how that helped his stock. Also, we talked about how much Siakam loves Toronto and wants to stay there — and the Raptors want to keep him there. We also got into a little about the recovery of Thomas Bryant in Washington and his role next season, and a little Baron Davis as well. It’s well worth a listen.

