Former Knicks guard Ron Baker retires

Ron Baker made the Knicks as an undrafted free agent out of Wichita State in 2016, impressed as a hustle player then secured a two-year contract worth nearly $9 million on the first day of 2017 free agency.

He fell from the NBA before the end of that deal.

Now, he’s out of basketball entirely.

Shelby Kellerman of the Wichita Business Journal:

Since multiple injuries forced Ron Baker to retire early from a professional basketball career in 2020, fans in Wichita have wondered what’s next for the former Wichita State University star and NBA player.

Baker’s been hired as a project manager in Ascension Via Christi’s strategy and business development department, a role he says combines several passions — health care, business and the desire to impact his community. He begins Aug. 30.

Beyond his surprisingly large second contract, Baker had a couple memorable moments in his short NBA career. He got his face broken while Anthony Davis dunked on him. And then there was the time he sucked on his contact lens and tried to put it in his eye.

After the Knicks waived Baker, he played briefly for the Wizards. He spent the 2019-20 season with CSKA Moscow.

Now, the 28-year-old is moving onto the next stage of his life.