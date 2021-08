Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Damian Lillard remains with the Trail Blazers – for now.

Ben Simmons remains with the 76ers – for now.

Bradley Beal remains with the Wizards – for now.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and “Built to Lose: How the NBA’s Tanking Era Changed the League Forever” author Jake Fischer discuss the offseason’s lingering star drama and, of course, tanking.