Report: De’Aaron Fox content with Kings

The Kings reportedly aren’t trading De'Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons.

Which might not be welcome news to Simmons. But is just fine with Fox.

Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer:

a league source said Fox is content in Sacramento.

The Kings – who haven’t made the playoffs in 15 years – are trying to escape their image as “basketball hell.”

It sounds like they’re making headway.

Fox continues to preach his commitment – and is just beginning a max contract extension, which only helps. Tyrese Haliburton reportedly engineered his way to Sacramento in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Kings probably won’t make the playoffs this season – though they at least have an outside chance with Fox, Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield. But it’s a long road up, and players viewing Sacramento more positively is a step in the right direction.