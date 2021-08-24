Report: De’Aaron Fox content with Kings

The Kings reportedly aren’t trading De'Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons.
Which might not be welcome news to Simmons. But is just fine with Fox.
a league source said Fox is content in Sacramento.
The Kings – who haven’t made the playoffs in 15 years – are trying to escape their image as “basketball hell.”
It sounds like they’re making headway.
Fox continues to preach his commitment – and is just beginning a max contract extension, which only helps. Tyrese Haliburton reportedly engineered his way to Sacramento in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Kings probably won’t make the playoffs this season – though they at least have an outside chance with Fox, Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield. But it’s a long road up, and players viewing Sacramento more positively is a step in the right direction.