Report: De’Aaron Fox content with Kings

By Dan FeldmanAug 24, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT
Kings guard De'Aaron Fox
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Kings reportedly aren’t trading De'Aaron Fox for Ben Simmons.

Which might not be welcome news to Simmons. But is just fine with Fox.

Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer:

a league source said Fox is content in Sacramento.

The Kings – who haven’t made the playoffs in 15 years – are trying to escape their image as “basketball hell.”

It sounds like they’re making headway.

Fox continues to preach his commitment – and is just beginning a max contract extension, which only helps. Tyrese Haliburton reportedly engineered his way to Sacramento in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Kings probably won’t make the playoffs this season – though they at least have an outside chance with Fox, Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Buddy Hield. But it’s a long road up, and players viewing Sacramento more positively is a step in the right direction.

More on the Kings

2021 Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game - Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics
Kings’ Mitchell, Nets’ Thomas named co-MVP of NBA Summer League
2021 Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game - Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics
Louis King’s offense, Davion Mitchell’s defense leads Kings to...
Chimezie Metu #25 of the Sacramento Kings and Eugene Omoruyi #21 of the Dallas Mavericks fight for position during the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League
Kings’ Chimezie Metu suspended for punch at summer league