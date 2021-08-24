Messi move to Paris reportedly made Michael Jordan $7 million already

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It made headlines worldwide: After 21 years playing for Barcelona, legendary soccer star Lionel Messi transferred this summer to one of the two clubs that could still afford to pay him, Paris Saint-Germain. The move rocked the sports world.

The transfer by Messi also has made Michael Jordan about $7 million so far.

There’s a good reason for this. Back in 2018, PSG became the first soccer club to partner with the Jordan Brand, the Nike subsidiary that makes the Air Jordan line of shoes and Jumpman merchandise. I can attest that when you go into the PSG team store in Paris, there is an entire section dedicated to Jordan Brand/Jumpman merchandise.

Since his move, Messi Paris jerseys are selling fast worldwide. The 2021-22 season is the first time the PSG home kits feature the Jumpman logo.

That spike in Messi PSG sales has made Michael Jordan about $7 million, reports Argentinian media site TyC Sports, via Business Insider and The Score out of Canada.

PSG has reportedly totaled $140 million in sales of Messi’s No. 30 jersey thus far, with Jordan receiving a 5% cut.

And the rich get richer. Jordan is the primary owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Messi has yet to make his debut for Paris, with his new team bringing the superstar along slowly after he led Argentina past Brazil in the Copa America final on July 11.