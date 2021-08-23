Patrick Beverley denies telling Stephen Curry ‘The next five years are mine’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrick Beverley – after the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George – reportedly told Warriors star Stephen Curry in 2019, “You had the last five years. The next five years are mine.”

Since, the Clippers suffered a humiliating second-round loss then lost in the Western Conference finals (with Leonard sidelined). Beverley has gotten traded to the Grizzlies then Timberwolves.

Not exactly Curry’s run of five straight NBA Finals, three titles and two MVPs.

Beverley:

Yal gotta chill. Never said this ever. Stop listening to the internet.

funny as [s***] tho

If Beverley didn’t say that, it’s unfair he has become the butt of the joke for the comment.

But Beverley still has more cases of gloating about the Clippers getting Leonard and George to answer for.