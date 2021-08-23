NBA stars honor Kobe Bryant on legend’s birthday

By Kurt HelinAug 23, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s Kobe Bryant’s birthday. He would have turned 43 today had a helicopter crash not robbed his family and us of him far, far too early.

On this day, there have been tributes to the legendary Laker across social media and elsewhere, and of course that includes his NBA family. Posts have gone up all day to honor the Hall of Famer, here is just a sampling.

We miss you, Kobe.