NBA stars honor Kobe Bryant on legend’s birthday

It’s Kobe Bryant’s birthday. He would have turned 43 today had a helicopter crash not robbed his family and us of him far, far too early.

On this day, there have been tributes to the legendary Laker across social media and elsewhere, and of course that includes his NBA family. Posts have gone up all day to honor the Hall of Famer, here is just a sampling.

Thank you for 20 years that we'll never forget. #BestOfKobe pic.twitter.com/1f75ZdHEEZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2021

Mamba Forever. Happy Birthday Big Bro💜💛 https://t.co/SH8s7E7C0N — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2021

Happy Birthday Kob my fellow August birthday-baby. Miss you my guy 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TbKQAatQuS — Robert Horry (@RKHorry) August 23, 2021

"Do you recognize this man?" – @TheVinScully After the @Lakers won the 2000 NBA title, Kobe Bryant threw out the ceremonial first pitch (with Dave Hansen) at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/VUnX6oewWI — Dodgers Archive (@DodgersArchive) August 23, 2021

Happy birthday Kobe. We love and miss you everyday 🙏🏾. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 23, 2021

Happy birthday to the 🐐 @kobebryant miss you killa 🙏🏾💜💛 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 23, 2021

We miss you, Kobe.