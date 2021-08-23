NBA stars honor Kobe Bryant on legend’s birthday

It’s Kobe Bryant’s birthday. He would have turned 43 today had a helicopter crash not robbed his family and us of him far, far too early.
On this day, there have been tributes to the legendary Laker across social media and elsewhere, and of course that includes his NBA family. Posts have gone up all day to honor the Hall of Famer, here is just a sampling.
Thank you for 20 years that we'll never forget. #BestOfKobe pic.twitter.com/1f75ZdHEEZ
Mamba Forever. Happy Birthday Big Bro💜💛 https://t.co/SH8s7E7C0N
Happy birthday brother. Miss you 🖤#MambaForever 🐍 pic.twitter.com/RNkW6jJd6b
Happy Birthday Kob my fellow August birthday-baby. Miss you my guy 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TbKQAatQuS
"Do you recognize this man?" – @TheVinScully
After the @Lakers won the 2000 NBA title, Kobe Bryant threw out the ceremonial first pitch (with Dave Hansen) at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/VUnX6oewWI
HBD to the legend❤️ #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/MrKGeBtG9R
Happy birthday Kobe. We love and miss you everyday 🙏🏾.
Happy birthday to the 🐐 @kobebryant miss you killa 🙏🏾💜💛
We miss you, Kobe.