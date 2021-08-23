Atlanta Hawks bringing back Nick Van Exel as assistant coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a fan-favorite 13-year playing career (and making an All-Star Game in 1998), Nick Van Exel has worked around the league as an assistant coach. He was a player development coach for the Atlanta Hawks for four years before bouncing around the NBA as an assistant coach, most recently with Memphis.

Now he is back in Atlanta on Nate McMillan’s staff, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Atlanta Hawks are hiring Nick Van Exel as an assistant coach, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2021

Van Exel will replace Marlon Garnett, who recently accepted a job on Charlotte’s staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2021

Having a veteran point guard like Van Exel on the coaching staff for Trae Young is a good thing, it’s a voice he will listen to and respect. Plus, Van Exel has a good reputation as a coach and has earned the role.

The coaching staff under McMillan now includes Van Exel, Matt Hill, Chris Jent, Joe Prunty, and Jamelle McMillan.