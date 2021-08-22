Watch Ja Morant dunk, Ben Simmons hit a 3 in open run (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Johnson is one of the better-known trainers working with NBA players in the offseason. Players flood his gym and there are some entertaining open runs at his place in Los Angeles.

Highlights from a recent run — with Ja Morant skying to finish an alley-oop, and even Ben Simmons draining a three — came out Sunday, via Swish Cultures. Check it out.

Don’t read much of anything into an open run, it may be less instructive than Summer League. That said, if you’re looking for some basketball highlights to watch, here you go.