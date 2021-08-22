Rumor: Cavaliers may be open to Larry Nance Jr. trade

Rookie Evan Mobley likely starts at the four for Cleveland next season, next to Jarrett Allen at center. While Mobley’s long-term position in the NBA may be at the five, he is not physically ready for that grind yet, and he slots better at the four. Behind him would be Kevin Love, with young players Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens deserving some minutes at the four.

Where does that leave Larry Nance Jr.?

While the Cavaliers turned down trade offers for him at the deadline, things may be different right now — especially if a wing comes back to Cleveland — reports Chris Fodor at Cleveland.com.

A team leader, fan favorite, versatile defender and culture piece, Nance’s value extends far beyond the box score. Despite receiving compelling offers for him in the past, the Cavs haven’t gotten the one they believe would make them better. Sources maintain it would take a lot to deal him… Sources say Grizzlies small forwards Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are available for the right price. The Pistons are expected to look at dumping either Jahlil Okafor or 2019 No. 15 pick Sekou Doumbouya. Atlanta’s Cam Reddish has been a Cleveland front-office favorite since the 2019 draft. They’ve been in contact with Atlanta about him — even though the price remains high.

Reddish is an interesting fit, a defensive player more on the timeline of Mobley or Darius Garland, but a player whose shooting and offensive game on the whole, needs work.

The Cavaliers also have tested the market for point guard Collin Sexton, but the returns have not been enough to interest Cleveland. Nance Jr., who could be plugged into any contending team’s rotation and be a boost, might draw more interest.

It would take a lot for Cleveland to move on from Nance — who averaged 9.3 points a game and shot 36% from 3 last season — but as the franchise looks to add some win-now talent without sacrificing its young core, this could be a move that makes sense. For the right return.