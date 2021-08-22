Jonathon Kuminga has seen a lot, is a very mature 18-year-old rookie

Jonathan Kuminga turned heads at Summer League with his athleticism and potential. The on-the-court flaws that had teams hesitant and Kuminga falling to the Warriors at No. 7 — the lack of a consistent 3-point shot, stretches of disinterested defense — were evident but also felt like things he would grow and evolve past.

Some teams also had off-the-court concerns about how Kuminga could be a bit of a loner and how he might fit in an NBA locker room. It’s something Conner Letourneau mentions in a must-read profile of Kuminga at the San Francisco Chronicle, but those concerns come off as short-sighted the more you learn about Kuminga and his background.

He was born and raised until he was 13 in Goma, Congo, a country of political instability — Kuminga talked about rebels and government troops fighting in the streets of his town. The United Nations World Food Program estimates that 90% of the people living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are food unstable on some level, with 3.4 million children facing malnutrition. Struggling to find enough food, going hungry, is something Kuminga remembers well.

There is just one indoor basketball court in the Congo and it isn’t in Goma — Kuminga learned to play on an outdoor cement court where the basket was a literal laundry basket nailed to a pole. He left his family at 13 to play on scholarship in the NBA, then last season for the G-League Ignite, in hopes of making enough money to help out his family back home. Last season, when a volcano erupted near Goma, he donated a big chunk of the $500,000 he was paid last season to help those back home.

He’s a mature 18-year-old who has seen a lot, which comes across in the article, and stands in contrast to all things Las Vegas and Summer League.