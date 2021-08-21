Report: Warriors, Nets interested in free agent Paul Millsap

By Kurt HelinAug 21, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s a little surprising that a veteran power forward who can defend in the paint, is strong on the boards, and can knock down some threes is still available — even at age 36.

Yet Paul Millsap is still a free agent.

A couple of contenders are interested, reports Michael Singer of the Denver Post.

I would expect the Lakers, with a couple of roster spots to fill, also have to be taking a look at Millsap (Marc Stein reports that former Pacer JaKarr Sampson may get that forward spot). There may be others.

Millsap averaged 9 points and 4.7 rebounds in Denver last season, knocking down 34.3% of his 3s. The best he will get at his age is likely a one-year, a veteran minimum contract, but he would bring some real value off the bench to a contender. Those teams should be making calls.

Check out more on the Nets

Oklahoma City Thunder v Detroit Pistons
NBA schedule release: 11 games we can’t wait to watch
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
Not picked as NBA’s best player, LeBron James pokes at himself as ‘#SUPERWASHED’
Draymond Green and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn Nets v Golden State Warriors
PBT Podcast: Kevin Durant-Draymond Green sit-down, Warriors’ present...