Report: Warriors, Nets interested in free agent Paul Millsap

It’s a little surprising that a veteran power forward who can defend in the paint, is strong on the boards, and can knock down some threes is still available — even at age 36.

Yet Paul Millsap is still a free agent.

A couple of contenders are interested, reports Michael Singer of the Denver Post.

Veteran Paul Millsap is still out there in free agency. Have heard both Golden State and Brooklyn are interested, per source. — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 20, 2021

I would expect the Lakers, with a couple of roster spots to fill, also have to be taking a look at Millsap (Marc Stein reports that former Pacer JaKarr Sampson may get that forward spot). There may be others.

Millsap averaged 9 points and 4.7 rebounds in Denver last season, knocking down 34.3% of his 3s. The best he will get at his age is likely a one-year, a veteran minimum contract, but he would bring some real value off the bench to a contender. Those teams should be making calls.