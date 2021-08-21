Ray Allen returns to basketball with coaching job at Miami prep school

Aug 21, 2021
MIAMI (AP) — Ray Allen has taken a job as director of boys and girls basketball at Miami’s Gulliver Prep, and will also serve as the school’s boys varsity basketball coach.

Gulliver announced the hiring of the Hall of Fame player, two-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star on Friday.

Ray Allen has been involved with Gulliver in the past as an assistant coach for a middle school program and is a parent at the school.

Allen was part of NBA championship-winning teams in Boston in 2008 and in Miami in 2013. He is still the NBA’s career leader in 3-pointers made with 2,973 — 141 more than Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

Gulliver has about 2,200 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

