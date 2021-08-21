Boston Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 on March 13

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Garnett is a basketball Hall of Famer who still bleeds green.

Next March, the Celtics will honor that by retiring his No. 5, the team announced.

From 2007-2013, Garnett was the fiery heart of the Celtics and helped lead them to their 2008 NBA title (the franchise’s lone banner in the past 35 years). Garnett was a game-changer at forward, a defensive force who could take on a shot-creating role (he finished his career averaging 17.8 points and 10 rebounds a game). He was an NBA MVP, a nine-time All-NBA player, a 15-time All-Star, and the resume just goes on and on. He was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2020, in a legendary class with Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Garnett deserves this honor.

He also deserves to have his number retired by the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Garnett’s toxic relationship with Glen Taylor makes that impossible so long as Taylor remains part of the ownership group.