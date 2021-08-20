Draymond Green and Kevin Durant made major waves in their recent Bleacher Report interview.
On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area discuss:
- Fallout from Green’s and Durant’s comments in Golden State, especially with Bob Myers and Steve Kerr
- Green’s infamous blowup at Durant
- When Durant decided to leave the Warriors
- Whether Golden State can bridge the gap between its veterans (Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson) and young players (James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody)
- Why the Warriors didn’t make a big trade or use the mid-level exception
- Curry’s four-year, $215 million contract extension
- Green’s 3-point shooting