Lakers, Warriors, Nets lead NBA in nationally televised games

The Lakers have their massive fanbase, a historic prestige, the Los Angeles market, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

OF COURSE they lead the NBA in nationally televised games.

The Lakers have 29 games scheduled for ABC, TNT and ESPN next season. The only surprise is the Warriors (28) – not the Nets with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving (25) – rank second.

The defending-champion Bucks rank fourth (24). The Suns, who lost to Milwaukee in the NBA Finals, are fifth (22).

Four teams have no high-profile nationally televised games (i.e., not counting NBA TV): Cavaliers, Thunder, Magic and Kings.

Here are the number of games scheduled for ABC, TNT and ESPN for all 30 NBA teams: