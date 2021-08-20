Jason Terry hired as head coach of G-League Grand Rapids Gold

By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
Jason Terry is returning to the G-League.

After his 19-year NBA career ended in 2018, Terry became the GM of the G-League Texas Legends. After one season he returned to his alma mater Arizona as an assistant coach.

Now he is back in the G-League as the head coach of Denver’s affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, the team announced. This puts Terry on the path he wanted, one to an NBA head coaching job someday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Grand Rapids is changing its name from “Drive” to “Gold” next season, and changing the team colors to a dark blue and yellow, all part of the switch to a new NBA affiliation, the Denver Nuggets.

