Giannis Antetokounmpo buys piece of MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers

By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT
Milwaukee has invested in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now Antetokounmpo is investing in his adopted hometown of Milwaukee.

Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has bought a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

As noted by Jeff Passan of ESPN, this follows the pattern of Patrick Mahomes, the Chief’s quarterback who purchased a stake in the Kansas City Royals. Small town superstar player investing in another team in town.

Antetokounmpo is riding on top of the world — an NBA champion with his five-year, $228m supermax extension kicking in next season. However, Antetokounmpo said at his press conference introducing him as a Brewers owner that this idea of investing in the team goes back to the bubble. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had the details from the press conference introducing Antetokounmpo as an owner.

This is a good PR move and likely a good financial investment by Antetokounmpo, who has a lot more money to invest now.

