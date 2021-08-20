Giannis Antetokounmpo buys piece of MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Milwaukee has invested in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now Antetokounmpo is investing in his adopted hometown of Milwaukee.

Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has bought a stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined the Crew!



The two-time MVP is officially part of the Milwaukee Brewers ownership team. Thank you, Giannis, for your commitment to our team and Milwaukee!

@Giannis_An34 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/3xRk2yNHrp — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 20, 2021

As noted by Jeff Passan of ESPN, this follows the pattern of Patrick Mahomes, the Chief’s quarterback who purchased a stake in the Kansas City Royals. Small town superstar player investing in another team in town.

Antetokounmpo is riding on top of the world — an NBA champion with his five-year, $228m supermax extension kicking in next season. However, Antetokounmpo said at his press conference introducing him as a Brewers owner that this idea of investing in the team goes back to the bubble. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had the details from the press conference introducing Antetokounmpo as an owner.

Giannis says he first came up with the idea of investing in the Brewers while in the bubble last year in the playoffs. The deal was pretty much sealed in May, according to Mark Attanasio. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 20, 2021

Giannis says there was talk of becoming an owner in a pro soccer team in Europe but he really wanted to join the Brewers’ ownership group, which hadn’t accepted a new investor in 17 years. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 20, 2021

“Right now I just want to learn,” Giannis says about his role as new minority owner. Today was the first time he’s met Mark Attanasio in person, he said. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 20, 2021

Giannis also jokes he won’t be that “one problem minority owner” that all ownership groups seem to have. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) August 20, 2021

Well, a few of them have more than one.

This is a good PR move and likely a good financial investment by Antetokounmpo, who has a lot more money to invest now.