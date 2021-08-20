Celtics signing Robert Williams to four-year, $54M contract extension

By Dan FeldmanAug 20, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT
Celtics center Robert Williams
Steven Ryan/Getty Images
The Celtics haven’t shown much trust in Robert Williams. They played the young center just 19 minutes per game last season – fewer than than Daniel Theis (24) and Tristan Thompson (24). Even with Theis and Thompson outgoing this offseason, Boston traded for Al Horford and signed Enes Kanter.

But the Celtics are proving their faith in Williams with a lucrative contract extension.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The 23-year-old Williams has already been darned productive despite maturity issues, still-developing court awareness and multiple injuries. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and excellent athleticism, he has a knack for finishing and protecting the rim. His passing ability shows a higher ceiling.

Williams could easily be worth more than a $13.5 million average annual salary the next four years. Or he could fizzle.

Which makes this deal about fair.

Boston now has Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, newly extended Marcus Smart and Williams locked in the next three seasons. That’s a solid core as the Celtics determine how to take the next step.

