Watch the best dunks from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Summer League basketball — with teams thrown together a week or so before it starts, having three or four practices before games start — tends to be a glorified pickup game. It’s wide open. That’s good for aggressive, shoot-first players who have the ball in their hands and it’s good for the very best athletes.
It’s also good for dunks.
There were a ton of them in the Las Vegas Summer League and the video above — courtesy House of Highlights — shows many of them.
My pick for best dunk goes to Portland’s Greg Brown III.
Okay, Greg Brown III.. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qJoHaR9uAm
— NBA (@NBA) August 17, 2021
Don’t be surprised if Brown and a few of these other players surface again next February in the Dunk Contest.