Watch the best dunks from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2021, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Summer League basketball — with teams thrown together a week or so before it starts, having three or four practices before games start — tends to be a glorified pickup game. It’s wide open. That’s good for aggressive, shoot-first players who have the ball in their hands and it’s good for the very best athletes.

It’s also good for dunks.

There were a ton of them in the Las Vegas Summer League and the video above — courtesy House of Highlights — shows many of them.

My pick for best dunk goes to Portland’s Greg Brown III.

Don’t be surprised if Brown and a few of these other players surface again next February in the Dunk Contest.

Check out more from Summer League

2021 Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game - Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics
Kings’ Mitchell, Nets’ Thomas named co-MVP of NBA Summer League
2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
Greg Brown III between-the-legs may be dunk of Summer League (VIDEO)
2021 Las Vegas Summer League - Brooklyn Nets v San Antonio Spurs
Cameron Thomas has another big game for Nets, scores 36 (VIDEO)