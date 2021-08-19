Watch the best dunks from NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Summer League basketball — with teams thrown together a week or so before it starts, having three or four practices before games start — tends to be a glorified pickup game. It’s wide open. That’s good for aggressive, shoot-first players who have the ball in their hands and it’s good for the very best athletes.

It’s also good for dunks.

There were a ton of them in the Las Vegas Summer League and the video above — courtesy House of Highlights — shows many of them.

My pick for best dunk goes to Portland’s Greg Brown III.

Don’t be surprised if Brown and a few of these other players surface again next February in the Dunk Contest.