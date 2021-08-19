Report: Pistons re-sign Hamidou Diallo for two-years, $10.4 million

By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT
Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
There were a lot of teams around the NBA that internally discussed making a run at Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo, but he was a restricted free agent and Detroit was going to match any sane offer and everyone knew it. So the offers never came.

The Pistons and Diallo have now reached a new two-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Other reports say the second year of this contract is a team option.

This is a good price for the Pistons to retain Diallo, who took a big step forward last season averaging 11.6 points per game and shooting 39% from 3 once he was traded to Detroit. At 23, Diallo is an elite athlete — even by NBA standards — whose skills are still developing. He can create his own shot, get to the rim, and his ability to finish and hit free throws have improved. If his development continues next season like it has, the Pistons will have a steal at this price.

