Hornets signing Terry Rozier to four-year, $96M contract extension

Terry Rozier got his long-desired starting spot with the Hornets – and took advantage.

Now, he’s cashing in.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has agreed to a four-year, $97 million max contract extension, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium. The guaranteed deal takes Rozier through the 2025-26 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 19, 2021

“Max” is a vague term with different interpretations, but this isn’t close to a max contract as most people understand it. However, it is the largest extension Rozier can sign off his current sub-max deal (and rounded favorably).

Rozier’s highest-possible salaries on this extension:

2022-23: $21,486,316

$21,486,316 2023-24: $23,205,221

$23,205,221 2024-25: $24,924,126

$24,924,126 2025-26: $26,643,031

$26,643,031 Total: $96,258,694

The extension stands in stark contrast to the Celtics surrendering a pick to dump Kemba Walker. Rozier and Walker were signed-and-traded for each other in 2019, and – against all odds – Charlotte came out ahead.

Rozier has become a more-dynamic and more-efficient shooter, averaging 20.4 points per game last season. He can launch from deep, including off the dribble.

He’s not the point guard he dreamed of becoming, but the Hornets have really positioned him to succeed by playing him with other playmakers – LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward. Last season, Charlotte also had Devonte' Graham. He’s getting replaced by Ish Smith, who’ll likely take a smaller role. So, Rozier might have more distributing responsibility.

Maybe Rozier can handle that. With his athleticism, maybe he could get to the rim more, though his finishing has been subpar when attacking too hard.

His next step should be retightening his defense. He slipped on that end while taking a larger load as a scorer. But Rozier was previously a dogged defender.

Charlotte is clearly betting on the 27-year-old putting more together over the next five seasons.