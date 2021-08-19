Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stan Van Gundy has been celebrated by many NBA observers for frequent tweeting. Since getting fired by the Pelicans, he has become even more active on Twitter.

However, Van Gundy’s recent tweet about the role of women in Islam drew the ire of Celtics center Enes Kanter, who’s also outspoken politically.

The since-deleted tweets, via Sportando:

The issue of women’s rights in Afghanistan is rightfully drawing major attention as the Taliban regains control.

However, there are nearly 2 billion Muslims in the world. Van Gundy was wrong to paint the religion with such a broad brush. Women hold significant rights within Islam.

Hopefully, Van Gundy (and everyone else) learns from this.