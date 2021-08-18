Report: Lakers work out Isaiah Thomas, others in search for more depth

The Lakers pretty much nailed the veteran minimum portion of the offseason: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, and Dwight Howard all can help over the course of an 82-game marathon.

And they are not done. At this point in the offseason, as teams round out the back end of their rosters, it’s harder to find quality players for minimum deals, but the Lakers have two more spots and worked out a few guys this week: Isaiah Thomas, Mike James, and Darren Collison. So reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers are in search of depth and have worked out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James for potential roster spot with Thomas just concluding working out personally with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. https://t.co/4QjSft01LI — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 17, 2021

All three of those players are point guards, a position where the Lakers already have Russell Westbrook as the starter and Kendrick Nunn as his backup (and, technically, LeBron James serves as the point guard/ball handler much of the time). The Lakers might pick up one of those three veterans to be the third point guard on the roster.

Thomas has been linked to the Lakers before. Last season, at age 31, he played a total of 48 minutes for the Pelicans — a team desperate for point guard help that didn’t choose him to play more. Thomas recently dropped 81 at a Seattle pro-am event. That Thomas got a workout with LeBron and Russell Westbrook means he’s at least getting serious consideration.

Mike James played 13 games for Brooklyn last season and just dropped 70 in a pro-am game in Portland. Darren Collison has been out of the league since 2019 but grew up in Southern California and attended UCLA.

The Lakers likely take one of those three and also bring in someone else at a position of need at the minimum: Avery Bradley, James Ennis, J.J. Redick (who doesn’t expect to be in training camp with a team), and Patrick Patterson are all players still available.