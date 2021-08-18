Kings’ Mitchell, Nets’ Thomas named co-MVP of NBA Summer League

By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
2021 Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game - Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
Davion Mitchell‘s defense led the Sacramento Kings to the Summer League title.

Cameron Thomas led the Las Vegas Summer League in scoring, averaging 27 points a game.

Together, that earned them co-MVP awards for the NBA Summer League.

Both of them also made the First Team All-Summer League, along with Jalen Johnson (Hawks), Trey Murphy III (Pelicans), Payton Pritchard (Celtics), Jalen Smith (Suns), and Obi Toppin (Knicks). And yes, there are seven players on the First Team All-Summer League (tied votes).

The Second Team All-Summer League consists of Cade Cunningham (Pistons), Luka Garza (Pistons), Jalen Green (Rockets), Paul Reed (76ers), and Patrick Williams (Bulls).

Winning Summer League MVP is no guarantee of NBA stardom. There have been some future All-NBA MVPs — Damian Lillard, Blake Griffin, John Wall — but the list is mostly good role players such as Josh Hart, Tyus Jones, Jonas Valenciunas, Kyle Anderson, and Lonzo Ball. We’ll see where Mitchell and Thomas ultimately fall on that list.

