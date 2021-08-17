NBA opening night, reportedly: Nets at Bucks, Warriors at Lakers

By Dan FeldmanAug 17, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant in Nets-Bucks
Elsa/Getty Images
The Nets came within a Kevin Durant shoe size of beating the Bucks in their second-round series. Instead, Durant’s jumper to end regulation merely sent Game 7 overtime. Milwaukee won in the extra period then went onto win the championship.

That sets up the Bucks to raise a banner and distribute rings – with Brooklyn in town.

The Lakers and Warriors are also scheduled to meet on NBA opening night.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

The NBA has opened with exactly two games on a Tuesday the last few years. So, this could be the complete opening-day schedule.

Of course the Lakers and Nets are playing both opening night and Christmas. The star-power on these big market teams is incredible. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook (and Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony and Marc Gasol) in Los Angeles. Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving (and Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan) in Brooklyn.

