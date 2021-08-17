Joel Embiid signing super-max contract extension with 76ers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

76ers center Joel Embiid, who made an All-NBA team in 2019, would have clinched super-max-extension eligibility in the 2021 offseason with another All-NBA selection in 2020. Instead, he missed out and was left publicly questioning why he finished behind Nikola Jokic and especially Rudy Gobert last year.

“That’s OK, because I will use it to motivate me so there is no chance that anyone can make that mistake again,” Embiid said.

He certainly left fewer doubts this year. Embiid played like an MVP when healthy and made the All-NBA second team. The latter cinched his super-max eligibility.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is finalizing a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension, sources told ESPN.

This contract is fully guaranteed and includes a player option for the final year, sources

Embiid’s extension will begin in 2023-24 and is based off a projected $124.95 million salary cap for that season.

Embiid is locked into salaries of $31,579,390 and $33,616,770 the next two seasons. The value of his extension won’t be determined until it begins in 2023. He’ll earn 35% of the salary cap that season. Then, he’ll receive 8% raises each year of the extension.

Getting the extension fully guaranteed is a huge deal for Embiid, whose prior extension contained extensive injury protections that could have reduced the guarantee. Though Embiid has avoided the serious injuries that completely sidelined him his first two seasons and limited him to just 786 minutes his third year, he has still missed 80 games the last four seasons (at least 18 each year).

Yet, Embiid just proved he could dominate in the playoffs even while playing through injury. If he stays healthy, the sky is the limit.

The big question: How will the 76ers build a championship-caliber supporting cast around him?

Embiid sounded fed up with Ben Simmons, who remains on the trade block. Their partnership, while fruitful, just hasn’t optimized either player due to their – particularly Simmons’ – floor-spacing limitations. Dealing Simmons could reduce Philadelphia’s talent level, but a better fit around Embiid could do wonders.

Given how excellently Embiid has played, the 76ers are rightfully prioritizing him.

This extension just further shows their faith in the superstar center.