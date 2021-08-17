Greg Brown III between-the-legs may be dunk of Summer League (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There have been some impressive dunks at Summer League.

But Portland’s Greg Brown III may have won the dunk contest on the final day of Summer League.

Damn. Even LeBron James was impressed.

Gregg Brown III my GOODNESS!!!!! On the break though. Sheesh!! 😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2021

Portland recently signed Brown to a three-year deal (two years guaranteed) using the tax-payer mid-level exception. Brown is a development project but — as evidenced by this dunk — the athleticism is there. He was the No. 43 pick and arguably the most explosive athlete in this draft, but very raw in terms of skill development and game awareness. If he can develop those things, he could stick around the league for a long time.

And maybe win a dunk contest or two.