Kings’ Chimezie Metu suspended for punch at summer league

Kings big Chimezie Metu is on high alert for dirty plays after getting injured on one last season.

So, when Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi flagrantly fouled him at summer league yesterday, Metu punched Omoruyi.

The NBA doesn’t allow players to take matters into their own hands like that, though.

NBA release:

Sacramento Kings forward/center Chimezie Metu has been suspended one NBA Summer League game for punching Dallas Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi in the head, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident, for which Metu was assessed a technical foul and ejected, began when Omoruyi pushed Metu while he was airborne, an action for which Omoruyi was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected. The incident occurred with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 86-70 win over the Mavericks on Aug. 15 at COX Pavilion during MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Metu will serve his suspension Tuesday, Aug. 17 when the Kings face the Boston Celtics at Thomas & Mack Center.

I doubt Metu, who’ll likely make Sacramento’s regular-season roster, will object to this relatively light punishment.

It’s tough for the NBA to punish summer-league misdeeds beyond summer league, which opens all kinds of possibilities that players hopefully won’t take advantage of.