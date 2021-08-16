Cameron Thomas has another big game for Nets, scores 36 (VIDEO)

Cameron Thomas is a bucket.

The No. 27 pick in the draft, he was an old-school scoring machine at LSU and that has continued over to Summer League, where he is now the leading scorer in Vegas. He’s had a 31-point game previously, and the Nets rookie added to that with 36 on Sunday. And once again, he was clutch.

Thomas is averaging 27 points a game through four games, shooting 45.5% overall and 36% on 3-pointers.

He’s the kind of ball in his hands, isolation friendly, score-first mentality player who thrives in the Summer League style of game. The question is can he accept more of a role, improve his efficiency, and find a place in a stacked Brooklyn Nets rotation. As good as Thomas has been in his role in Las Vegas, the Nets have better isolation scorers on the roster. A few of them. Thomas will have to show he can do more.