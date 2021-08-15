Watch Raptors’ No. 4 pick Scottie Barnes drop 23 against Hornets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors’ athletic No. 4 pick, has had a good Summer League. He’s averaged 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game so far in Las Vegas.

He had his best outing Saturday, scoring 24 points in a sloppy win against the Hornets.

Scottie hoopin' 21 Pts | 5 Reb | 3 Ast pic.twitter.com/GcCDKTpMk1 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 15, 2021

Barnes has flashed his potential during Summer League (he had five blocks in the Raptors’ previous game), and there are moments you can see why he went No. 4 overall. He’s got to build on those, but the potential is there as he heads into his rookie season. The 23 points against the Hornets was a perfect example of that.