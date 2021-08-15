Watch Payton Pritchard score 92 in Portland pro-am event

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Payton Pritchard might have been the MVP of Summer League if he stuck around. He averaged 20.7 points a game, was shooting 57.7% from 3, and his Celtics were undefeated. Pritchard was one of the “veteran” players of Summer League who just looked too good to be playing in Vegas.

Pritchard left Summer League because of what the team called a prior commitment, and part of that was playing in a Portland pro-am event when Pritchard scored 92.

P3yton Pritchard with the half court range. ☘️💦 pic.twitter.com/ZKwkRFsHbX — CelticsLife.com (@celticslife) August 15, 2021

Former NBA guard Mike James was playing in the same event and dropped 70.

It will be an interesting season in Boston with Kemba Walker gone, Dennis Schroder in, new coach Ime Udoka asking for more playmaking from Jaylen Brown and gold medalist Jayson Tatum, and Pritchard playing like he should have a larger role. All of that against the backdrop of an improved and deeper Eastern Conference.