Watch 11-year-old boy go wild after getting selfie with LeBron

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, who have been spending time together in the gym working on their chemistry already, attended the Lakers’ Summer League game together Saturday.

However, it was LeBron leaving the arena that was the highlight for an 11-year-old boy who leaned out for a selfie with LeBron.

La selfie que consiguió ese muchachito no se la olvida nunca más 😆 pic.twitter.com/kwziKRLfv2 — 🧉 NLB Summer League 🐍 (@NBALAKERSBLOG) August 15, 2021

This is part of the fun of Summer League — as a fan, you can get close to the players and action. Nobody without Jack Nicholson level money or fame is getting that close to LeBron at an NBA regular season game, but at Summer League a kid in the right place can get the selfie.