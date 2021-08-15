Kings’ Chimezie Metu ejected after punching Mavs’ Omoruyi following flagrant foul (VIDEO_

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You have to start here: That was a cheap and dirty foul by the Mavericks’ Eugene Omoruyi on an airborne Chimezie Metu of the Kings.

However, Metu can’t have the reaction of getting up and throwing a punch. Both Metu and Omoruyi were ejected from a Summer League game Sunday following this incident.

Mavs forward Eugene Omoruyi (flagrant 2) and Kings forward Chimezie Metu (punching foul) were both ejected after this play: pic.twitter.com/WGXSh8FUnP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 15, 2021

It’s easy to understand why Metu was heated after the foul, especially considering he fractured his wrist last season when Jonas Valencuinas threw him to the ground. Still, throw a punch and you’re done.

“Do we like what Metu did? No. But at the end of the day, we have to have his back and we’ve got to support him." -Bobby Jackson on the Chimezie Metu situation — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) August 15, 2021

The Kings guaranteed half of Metu’s salary for this season, his fourth in the NBA. With the Kings ridiculously deep at center — Richaun Holmes starts, with Tristan Thompson, Alex Len, and Marvin Bagley III behind him, then comes Damian Jones and Metu (although you can argue Bagley and Metu play the four, if you want) — it’s unclear if Metu will be with the team in the fall. But he is fighting for his roster spot.

Literally.