Kings’ Chimezie Metu ejected after punching Mavs’ Omoruyi following flagrant foul (VIDEO_

Kings' Chimezie Metu ejected after punching Mavs' Omoruyi following flagrant foul

By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT
2021 Las Vegas Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
You have to start here: That was a cheap and dirty foul by the Mavericks’ Eugene Omoruyi on an airborne Chimezie Metu of the Kings.

However, Metu can’t have the reaction of getting up and throwing a punch. Both Metu and Omoruyi were ejected from a Summer League game Sunday following this incident.

It’s easy to understand why Metu was heated after the foul, especially considering he fractured his wrist last season when Jonas Valencuinas threw him to the ground. Still, throw a punch and you’re done.

The Kings guaranteed half of Metu’s salary for this season, his fourth in the NBA. With the Kings ridiculously deep at center — Richaun Holmes starts, with Tristan Thompson, Alex Len, and Marvin Bagley III behind him, then comes Damian Jones and Metu (although you can argue Bagley and Metu play the four, if you want) — it’s unclear if Metu will be with the team in the fall. But he is fighting for his roster spot.

Literally.

