Hornets’ staff reportedly “love” LiAngelo Ball as he works for camp invite

LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.

He was in the Hornets facility a month before Summer League started working out, and once in Las Vegas he has come in off the bench and played fairly well, showing hustle off the ball and a willingness to defend (1.5 steals per game). Ball has averaged 10.5 points a game and shot 41.7% from 3 in Vegas, and he had a 16-point game in his Summer League debut. All in all, it’s been a solid outing for him.

When ESPN’s Jordan Shultz asked about Ball, he was told the Hornets “love” him.

Lots of buzz around @LiAngeloBall, who’s played very well during Summer League and is vying for a G-League spot. Have spoken w/multiple members of the #Hornets’ org. They love Gelo! Has proven to a ton of doubters that he’s a legit guy and a big time worker… — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 15, 2021

Spoke w/#Hornets assistant coach Jay Triano, who said this of @LiAngeloBall: “Great kid. Love him. He was at the facility practicing everyday for two months to play in the Summer League. Shows a ton of character. He can shoot it, great feel, knack for scoring.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 15, 2021

Let’s take a few grains of salt with this. When a reporter asks, “how do you think the brother of your young franchise cornerstone superstar is playing?” of course the answer is they love him. Also, as Schultz noted, LiAngelo Ball was always in line for an exhibit 10 contract — a camp invite becoming G-League spot — and in that context he’s looked solid in Summer League. The Hornets have 14 NBA roster spots filled with guaranteed deals and a couple of non-guarantees (Jalen McDaniels) that likely stick around; there isn’t a spot on the big club right now.

Another team could step in and offer Ball a two-way contract as well.

Ball has worked to prove himself. Maybe the Hornets give him a G-League deal and Ball can use the chance to impress the Hornets or another team, and get his shot in the NBA.