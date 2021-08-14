Watch Pistons’ Cade Cunningham drain seven 3s in Summer League win

By Kurt HelinAug 14, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first rule of Summer League: Don’t read too much into good play at Summer League.

That said, Pistons fans have some real reason for optimism. No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham has shown off the full bag of tricks at Summer League: Fluid athleticism, great floor vision and passing, ability to finish through contact, good on-ball defense. The only real question about him coming into the draft was whether he could be a No. 1 scorer in the NBA.

He sure looked like it against the Knicks on Friday, hitting seven 3-pointers on the way to 24 points.

Cunningham is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game in Las Vegas, while shooting 50% from 3 for the Pistons.

Again, it’s just Summer League so take everything with a grain of salt, but these are all good signs for Detroit as it starts to build around its young stars. Cunningham looks like he could be a special player.

Check out the latest from Summer League

Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors
Magic sit Suggs for remainder of Summer League due to sprained thumb
2021 Las Vegas Summer League - Houston Rockets v Toronto Raptors
Rockets’ Jalen Green leaves game with sore hamstring, likely done for...
2021 Las Vegas Summer League - Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets
Cameron Thomas tops off 31-point effort with 2 OT sudden-death game-winner