Watch Pistons’ Cade Cunningham drain seven 3s in Summer League win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first rule of Summer League: Don’t read too much into good play at Summer League.

That said, Pistons fans have some real reason for optimism. No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham has shown off the full bag of tricks at Summer League: Fluid athleticism, great floor vision and passing, ability to finish through contact, good on-ball defense. The only real question about him coming into the draft was whether he could be a No. 1 scorer in the NBA.

He sure looked like it against the Knicks on Friday, hitting seven 3-pointers on the way to 24 points.

Cunningham is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game in Las Vegas, while shooting 50% from 3 for the Pistons.

Again, it’s just Summer League so take everything with a grain of salt, but these are all good signs for Detroit as it starts to build around its young stars. Cunningham looks like he could be a special player.