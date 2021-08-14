Watch Nuggets’ Nah’Shon Hyland go for 28 at Summer League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nah'Shon Hyland (call him Bones), the score-first point guard out of VCU who fell to No. 26 in the NBA Draft, has looked like a steal for the Nuggets at Summer League.

Part of that is score-first guards always tend to look better at glorified pickup games of Summer League than they do in an NBA system. But part of it is that Hyland can get buckets — he took over in the second half and had 28 on Saturday to lead Denver past Dallas.

He got Bizzy out there 🔥 28 PTS

5 3PM

52.9 FG% #SummerNuggets pic.twitter.com/neqlR9NF9L — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 14, 2021

Hyland averages 19.7 points a game and is shooting 42.3% from 3 for the Nuggets in Las Vegas.

Those numbers will not translate over to the NBA, but with Jamal Murray out much (if not all) of the coming season, Hyland will get his chance to show what he can do. So far, so good.