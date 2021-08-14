NBA schedule for next season reportedly will drop in next 7-10 days

We know a few things about next season’s NBA 75th Anniversary schedule. It will start on Oct. 19 and run through April 10, 2022. That will be followed by the Play-In Tournament, April 12-15.
In the next week to 10 days we will know a lot more, reports Marc Stein.
The NBA schedule for the 2021-22 season, I'm told, is expected to be released in the next 7-to-10 days.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 14, 2021
Adam Silver has emphasized he wants a return to a traditional schedule next season. That means an October start, the Finals in June, and most importantly a more spaced out schedule without four-game-in-five-nights for teams, reduced back-to-backs, and more built-in rest. Bodies were breaking down at the end of a condensed schedule last season; this new schedule should have more space built into it.
And we will find out about the NBA 75th anniversary schedule in the next week or so.