NBA schedule for next season reportedly will drop in next 7-10 days

By Kurt HelinAug 14, 2021, 11:39 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Detroit Pistons
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
0 Comments

We know a few things about next season’s NBA 75th Anniversary schedule. It will start on Oct. 19 and run through April 10, 2022. That will be followed by the Play-In Tournament, April 12-15.

In the next week to 10 days we will know a lot more, reports Marc Stein.

Adam Silver has emphasized he wants a return to a traditional schedule next season. That means an October start, the Finals in June, and most importantly a more spaced out schedule without four-game-in-five-nights for teams, reduced back-to-backs, and more built-in rest. Bodies were breaking down at the end of a condensed schedule last season; this new schedule should have more space built into it.

And we will find out about the NBA 75th anniversary schedule in the next week or so.

Check out the latest from Summer League

2021 Las Vegas Summer League - Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks
Watch Nuggets’ Nah’Shon Hyland go for 28 at Summer League
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons
Watch Pistons’ Cade Cunningham drain seven 3s in Summer League win
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors
Magic sit Suggs for remainder of Summer League due to sprained thumb