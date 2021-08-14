Bulls agree to two-year deal with second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ayo Dosunmu was a scoring force in college for Illinois — which is why the Bulls’ drafted him at No. 38 in the second round — but he has been a bit lost at Summer League in Las Vegas. He’s played almost 26 minutes a contest through three games, but is averaging 6 points per game on 29.2% shooting. One official from another team watching the Bulls casually said to NBC Sports, “what happened to Ayo Dosunmu?”

The Bulls are betting on the college version of Dosunmu showing up and have signed him to a two-year minimum contract, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu, the 38th overall pick in July NBA draft, is signing a guaranteed two-year, $2.48M deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 13, 2021

Dosunmu averaged 20.1 points a game and looked good running the pick-and-roll in college, but fell down boards because teams were not convinced he could translate his game to the NBA.

Still, at this price it’s a reasonable roll of the dice by the Bulls. Dosunmu will likely spend time in the G-League as well as with the big club, which has its guard rotation locked in with the addition of Lonzo Ball to Coby White and Zach LaVine. The Bulls will see if they can develop his game.

One big question hangs over the Bulls’ remaining offseason, what happens with Lauri Markkanen?