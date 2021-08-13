Rockets’ Jalen Green leaves game with sore hamstring, likely done for Summer League

By Kurt HelinAug 13, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
2021 Las Vegas Summer League - Houston Rockets v Toronto Raptors
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
The Rockets’ Jalen Green has scored at will in Summer League. Houston’s No. 2 pick averaged 20.3 points a game and hitting 52.6% of his 3s. He has been unstoppable in Las Vegas, and had 13 points in 12 minutes against Scottie Barnes and the Raptors on Thursday.

Then he tweaked his hamstring.

While nothing is set in stone, don’t expect to see Green again in Summer League. The team saw what it needed to out of him, no reason to risk further injury.

The highlight of Green’s time in Las Vegas was the 25 points against No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in one of the most entertaining games from Summer League this year.

Green was not the only significant injury of the day, No. 5 pick Jalen Suggs left the Orlando Magic game after a hand injury not to return.

Suggs had averaged 15.3 points a game for the Magic.

