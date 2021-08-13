Rockets’ Jalen Green leaves game with sore hamstring, likely done for Summer League

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rockets’ Jalen Green has scored at will in Summer League. Houston’s No. 2 pick averaged 20.3 points a game and hitting 52.6% of his 3s. He has been unstoppable in Las Vegas, and had 13 points in 12 minutes against Scottie Barnes and the Raptors on Thursday.

Then he tweaked his hamstring.

Jalen Green is out for the rest of the game with a sore right hamstring. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) August 13, 2021

While nothing is set in stone, don’t expect to see Green again in Summer League. The team saw what it needed to out of him, no reason to risk further injury.

Stephen Silas on Jalen Green on NBA-TV: “Yeah it’s pretty much caution. He just felt a little tightness. So we’re gonna be extra careful and have him back there getting some treatment. We have two days off between this game and our next. So we’ll see how he’s doing.” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 13, 2021

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green — as a precaution — will likely be held out of the remainder of Summer League due to right hamstring soreness, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

The highlight of Green’s time in Las Vegas was the 25 points against No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in one of the most entertaining games from Summer League this year.

Green was not the only significant injury of the day, No. 5 pick Jalen Suggs left the Orlando Magic game after a hand injury not to return.

Jalen Suggs has a sore left hand and will not return to this summer league game, a Magic official said. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) August 13, 2021

Suggs had averaged 15.3 points a game for the Magic.