Report: 76ers still expected to trade Ben Simmons before season

The 76ers want to trade Ben Simmons. Simmons wants them to trade him.

But no team has met Philadelphia’s high asking price.

What will happen as the season approaches?

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer on 97.5 The Fanatic, via Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“I felt like, talking to people I spoke to and sources, they all thought it was going to happen in the preseason. Happen maybe right before training camp, in training camp, what have you. Maybe right before the final rosters. But the belief is that he is still going to get traded. I think that’s right.”

It’s tough to see Simmons returning to Philadelphia after how Joel Embiid talked about him and the communication breakdown between Simmons and the organization. The situation would be awkward, at best.

But that’s been clear throughout summer, and Simmons remains on the roster. What will change between now and the start of the season?

Do the 76ers have an offer they’re willing to take if they don’t get a better one? Simmons has remained linked to the Warriors, Kings, Raptors and Trail Blazers – though Portland probably isn’t trading Damian Lillard this offseason.

I wonder where Pompey’s sources actually fall between expecting Simmons will get traded before the season and hoping Simmons will get traded before the season .