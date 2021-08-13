PBT Podcast: Talking Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jason Kidd, Evan Mobley, Andre Drummond with Mirin Fader

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo conquered the NBA on his own terms.

How did he climb from poverty in Greece to leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship? Mirin Fader chronicled Antetokounmpo’s journey in her new book: “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP.”

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Fader discuss: