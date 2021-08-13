Giannis Antetokounmpo conquered the NBA on his own terms.
How did he climb from poverty in Greece to leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship? Mirin Fader chronicled Antetokounmpo’s journey in her new book: “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP.”
On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Fader discuss:
- Antetokounmpo’s upbringing in Greece, particularly as he approached the 2013 NBA Draft
- How Antetokounmpo handled his rookie year, when Milwaukee was awful
- Why Antetokounmpo is so loyal to the Bucks
- The racism Antetokounmpo has faced
- What the Mavericks should expect from former Bucks coach Jason Kidd
- Cavaliers No. 3 pick Evan Mobley, an exciting prospect with a unique perspective
- Why it didn’t work with Andre Drummond and the Lakers and whether he’ll fit better on the 76ers