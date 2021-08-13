Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo conquered the NBA on his own terms.

How did he climb from poverty in Greece to leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship? Mirin Fader chronicled Antetokounmpo’s journey in her new book: “Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP.”

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Fader discuss: