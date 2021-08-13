Magic sit Suggs for remainder of Summer League due to sprained thumb

By Kurt HelinAug 13, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jalen Suggs has been everything Magic fans hoped for during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas: Hard-nosed, never gives up on plays, can make game-winning plays at both ends of the court.

Now Suggs is done for the rest of Summer League. He sprained his thumb in the Celtics game, he got an MRI, and the Magic are wisely removing any risk and sitting him the remainder of the way.

Suggs averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, plus he shot 35.7% from 3 over three Summer League games. He also started to show some chemistry with Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton, in what could be some combination of the Magic backcourt of the future.

“The guy is a hooper. He is always ready to hoop and ready to play,” said fellow rookie Franz Wagner. “I think his real personality comes out in the games. He had a great game today and I’m sure he is going to have a couple of more during the season.”

It was three games, but that was enough to provide hope and all the Magic needed to see.

