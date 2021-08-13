Lance Stephenson conducts private workout for teams, looks for NBA return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last time we saw Lance Stephenson on an NBA court, he was in a Lakers uniform during LeBron James‘ first season in Los Angeles (the year they missed the playoffs), scoring 7.2 points per game on 42% shooting. Since then, he has played in China — averaging 26.7 points per game for the Liaoning Flying Leopards — and tried to work his way back to the NBA.

That effort continued in Las Vegas Friday in a private workout for teams, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported.

Free agent guard Lance Stephenson will hold a private workout this morning in Las Vegas in front of NBA personnel with reps from Milwaukee, Denver, Philadelphia and Brooklyn among those expected to attend, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

How interested teams are vs. how much of this is a favor to an agent is something you can debate amongst yourselves, but Lance Stephenson got to shoot his shot. He will be 31 by the start of next season and plays a position of need in the NBA as a wing, a few of the teams there could use more shot creation at the position.

Will one of these teams invite Stephenson to camp and give him a real shot at a roster spot? Traditionally, the end-of-the-bench spots go to younger players a team is trying to develop, but Stephenson may get some consideration on a contender looking for veteran depth.