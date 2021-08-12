Report: Nets hiring Steve Clifford as coaching consultant

Steve Clifford didn’t want to spend another year (losing) with the Magic.
He’ll join a team ready to win big.
The Brooklyn Nets are hiring former Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford as a coaching consultant, sources told ESPN.
In his consulting role, Clifford — who was the most sought-after assistant in the marketplace — will be with the team periodically throughout the 2021-2022 season.
Clifford replaces Mike D’Antoni (who left for the Pelicans) as the former NBA head coach working under Steve Nash. However, D’Antoni was offensive-minded where Clifford is defensive-minded. Brooklyn still has Jacque Vaughn, last year’s defensive coordinator.
Still, Clifford – a good coach – should help. The Nets lost another defensive-minded coach in Ime Udoka, who became the Celtics head coach.
Hopefully, the reduced role will be conducive to Clifford avoiding more health issues.