Report: Kawhi Leonard locking in three more years with Clippers on new contract

By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Kawhi Leonard agreed to re-sign with the Clippers.

The big question: How long would his contract last?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Kawhi Leonard signed a new four-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, including a player option, solidifying the star’s future with the team, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The next question: Does this indicate anything about the severity of Leonard’s torn ACL?

He could have signed a 1+1 contract with a $39,344,900 max salary next season, opted out then signed a five-year contract projected to be worth $242 million next summer.

Instead, he’ll secure $176,265,152 now.

After signing Paul George to a big extension last offseason, the Clippers have their stars locked in for a while. They took key steps in vanquishing their chemistry problems during the playoffs.

They just must get healthy.

More on the Clippers

Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden
NBA Power Rankings, summer edition: Everyone is chasing the Nets
Pascal Siakam in Toronto Raptors v Sacramento Kings
Report: Kings, feeling pressure from owner Vivek Ranadive, trying to trade...
2021 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz
Report: Clippers agree to two-year deal with wing Justise Winslow