Kawhi Leonard agreed to re-sign with the Clippers.

The big question: How long would his contract last?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Kawhi Leonard signed a new four-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, including a player option, solidifying the star’s future with the team, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The next question: Does this indicate anything about the severity of Leonard’s torn ACL?

He could have signed a 1+1 contract with a $39,344,900 max salary next season, opted out then signed a five-year contract projected to be worth $242 million next summer.

Instead, he’ll secure $176,265,152 now.

After signing Paul George to a big extension last offseason, the Clippers have their stars locked in for a while. They took key steps in vanquishing their chemistry problems during the playoffs.

They just must get healthy.