Kyle Korver apparently retires

By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT
Kyle Korver in New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

On draft night 2003, the Nets sold the rights to No. 51 pick Kyle Korver to the 76ers for cash used to fund summer league and buy a new copy machine.

Korver outlasted the copier and nearly everyone else from his famed draft class.

Now, he finally appears to be retiring.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Especially for a second-round pick, Korver had a heck of a career. He played 17 seasons with the 76ers, Jazz, Bulls, Hawks, Cavaliers and Bucks. In 2015, he was one of four All-Stars from an Atlanta team that’d win 60 games.

He played in 28 playoff series in his 17 seasons. That wasn’t coincidence. Not only did Korver help with his long-range shooting, well-run teams tended to be attracted to his quiet floor spacing and professionalism.

Korver ranks fourth in career 3-pointers made (behind Ray Allen, Stephen Curry and Reggie Miller). Of the top 175 in career 3-pointers made, only Curry shot more efficiently from beyond the arc than Korver (43%).

The 40-year-old Korver didn’t play in the NBA last season. Only LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, now Lakers teammates, remain active from their draft class. No. 41 pick Willie Green is already a head coach.

Now, Korver enters coaching on an expanding Brooklyn coaching staff.

More on the Nets

Jason Kidd coaches Bucks-Hornets on Dec. 23, 2014
Book: Jason Kidd held Christmas Eve practice with Bucks that left Larry Sanders...
Steve Clifford coaches in Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets
Report: Nets hiring Steve Clifford as coaching consultant
2021 Las Vegas Summer League - Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic
Notes from NBA Summer League: Evan Mobley is a modern playmaking big