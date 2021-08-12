Kyle Korver apparently retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On draft night 2003, the Nets sold the rights to No. 51 pick Kyle Korver to the 76ers for cash used to fund summer league and buy a new copy machine.

Korver outlasted the copier and nearly everyone else from his famed draft class.

Now, he finally appears to be retiring.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

After 17 NBA seasons, one-time All-Star Kyle Korver is joining the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant coach on Steve Nash's staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 12, 2021

Especially for a second-round pick, Korver had a heck of a career. He played 17 seasons with the 76ers, Jazz, Bulls, Hawks, Cavaliers and Bucks. In 2015, he was one of four All-Stars from an Atlanta team that’d win 60 games.

He played in 28 playoff series in his 17 seasons. That wasn’t coincidence. Not only did Korver help with his long-range shooting, well-run teams tended to be attracted to his quiet floor spacing and professionalism.

Korver ranks fourth in career 3-pointers made (behind Ray Allen, Stephen Curry and Reggie Miller). Of the top 175 in career 3-pointers made, only Curry shot more efficiently from beyond the arc than Korver (43%).

The 40-year-old Korver didn’t play in the NBA last season. Only LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, now Lakers teammates, remain active from their draft class. No. 41 pick Willie Green is already a head coach.

Now, Korver enters coaching on an expanding Brooklyn coaching staff.