Cameron Thomas tops off 31-point effort with 2 OT sudden-death game-winner

A player is going to have to stand out to earn minutes on a stacked Brooklyn Nets team this year.

Nets rookie Cameron Thomas stood out Thursday. The No. 27 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft scored 31 against the Wizards, and topped it off with a 3 to force sudden-death 2 OT, then once there hit a ridiculous runner for the game-winner.

Thomas fell farther down the draft than most expected and was a steal that late. He will fit in with the Nets — he is an old-school bucket getter. He has averaged 24 points a game through three games, although his efficiency will need to improve (41.5% shooting overall, 31.6% from 3).

He will have to blend into a team concept more than he was asked to do at LSU, but he showed on Thursday why the Nets might want to give him some run this season.