Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Hawks thought they got a second-round steal in Sharife Cooper.

It looked like it Tuesday when he dropped 21 for Atlanta and hit the game-winner against the Pacers, stepping back to the corner off an offensive rebound.

Cooper was 5-of-8 from three, and while it’s just one Summer League game, that’s a good sign because shooting was a concern heading into the draft.

Big man Jalen Johnson had 18 for the Hawks, and Skylar May added 16.

Just drafted guard Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 21.